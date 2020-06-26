Google Photos is getting a ton of new features; here’s all that is new

The redesigned version is expected to come out for Android and iOS next week.

Google Photos will soon roll out a completely redesigned version that has a new logo, a simpler interface, and a more comprehensive Memories section. The redesigned version is expected to come out for Android and iOS next week. Google Photos that currently has a ‘For You’ tab where there are all Google creations like collages, animations and movies, is merged with Memories now. Therefore, only three tabs will be visible up front that includes Photos, Search, and Library. The memories carousel as well as the recent images will be seen in the Photos tab.

With the interface being decluttered now, the application’s appearance is much more neat. Photos tab includes larger thumbnails, less white space between pictures, and auto-playing videos. Memories carousel is also included in the Photos tab. All the best pictures and highlights of many years will be collated and shown. All the content creation that was earlier done via For You tab like animations and collages among others, have now been moved to the Memories section.

The Search tab is in the middle and will help the users access places, people quickly. It is to note that some features that were there earlier under Album tab and were removed, could also be found in the Search tab. Under this tab, the company has made an addition of an interactive map. This lets the user see videos or photos depending on the area that is zoomed in on the map. This feature can be used by the users who have enabled location in their device camera or they have manually added location to the photos. Those who do not want the location to be there, they can just switch off the camera location permission from the Location History.

The third tab of the Library has many items like favourites, albums, trash, and archive among others.

Meanwhile, Google Photos has also worked on creating a new icon for the application which is expected to be a more simple and smooth version than what it is right now. The changes will be available for all in a gradual manner and are expected to be rolled out for all in one week.