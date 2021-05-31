Google Photos free unlimited storage ends on June 1: What it means, what to do next and how to backup your precious memories

Starting June 1, Google will start putting a cap of 15GB for your files across Google Photos, Drive and Gmail. (Photo credit: Pratishtha Nangia/Financial Express)

Starting June 1, the unlimited storage benefit offered by Google Photos will come to an end. The company has restricted the access to unlimited storage feature for backups on Google Photos and put a cap of 15 GB. This means if this limit is exceeded, the additional storage will have to be purchased from the company. To be sure, this memory space has been split between Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

What it means?

Starting June 1, Google will start putting a cap of 15GB for your files across Google Photos, Drive and Gmail. Prior to this, there has been no cap as such on file storage across these Google services. It is therefore advised that users who want to stay within the storage limit, should free up some space by tomorrow. All unwanted photos and videos can be deleted. Infact, downloading Google One will also help users identify the storage use and provide different solutions that can free up storage space. The users who have not used their 15GB storage limit as of now will not be impacted on the immediate basis. Once the storage limit begins nearing, Google account users will be getting notifications.

What to do next? How to backup your data and are there any alternatives?

Having access to Google One can help increase the storage capacity; albeit it comes at monthly and annual subscription fees. Google One prices start from Rs 120 per month where users will get 100GB storage. There are some annual subscriptions where users can pay upto Rs 6,500 a year.

There are also some alternatives that will help users store their images. One of them is Microsoft OneDrive which will provide users storage space along with access to many Microsoft services. OneDrive is free upto 5GB, however, for increased storage capacity (100 GB), users will have to pay Rs 130 per month.

Users can also opt for Amazon Photos that will allow unlimited storage for full-resolution photo storage and five family members can share the services as well. This service also provides many editing, search and sharing features. While the services are easily available to those with Amazon Prime memberships, the storage is limited to 5 GB for non-Prime members.

Apple users, in this case, also make the most of Apple Photos. The seamless service offers powerful AI features, integration across the Apple ecosystem, along with a host of editing tools. The storage is free for up to 5 GB. It is to note that the services are limited to Apple users only and will not work with Android or Windows operating systems.

The cloud storage platform- DropBox can also be used for all kinds of files. The platform features cross-platform compatibility as well as additional features including DropBox Passwords and DropBox Transfers. The alternative is expensive as compared to others as subscription plans start at Rs 720. The free storage can only be accessed up to 2GB.