Google People Cards are virtual visiting cards anybody can use to boost online presence; how to make yours now

Google virtual visiting cards: Google launches virtual visiting cards! There are several people who are trying to build their online presence. Several of them have been trying to do so for years, having websites and social media accounts that have information on them, while others are just starting out, with barely any online presence at all and having no clue where to start. Well, Google has a solution. Drawing inspiration from the consolidated, easy-to-digest information format that is available for most of the celebrities, Google has launched a new feature called people cards, using which professionals, influencers, prospective employees, entrepreneurs, freelancers, self-employed individuals or just about anyone can mark their online presence.

The feature has been rolled out in India on Tuesday and users can access people cards in English only for the time being. Presently, this feature is only available on smartphones, including Android-based platforms and iOS-based ones.

Google virtual cards: What’s it all about

The solution aims to make a person’s online presence more prominent, accessible and consolidated, while also helping the people who are searching for the said person find authentic information about them. People cards are like virtual visiting cards and they can help a person highlight the websites and social media profiles they want others to visit, along with other important information they want to give out.

Google’s People card: How to make one?

Making a ‘people card’ on Google is very easy. Here’s how you can also mark your virtual presence and leverage Google’s feature to become more visible.

On the internet browser in the smartphone, the user must log in to their Google account.

Go to Google search and either type in the user’s own name or type ‘add me to search’. The users must then click on the prompt that appears.

For building the people’s card, the users can choose to use the image that they have provided for their Google account, fill in their description, links for their social media profiles and website, and if they so wish, phone number and email ID. Google states that users must remember that the more information they provide on their virtual visiting cards, the easier it would be for people to look for them.

Once the user has filled in all the details they want to, they need to click on ‘preview’ to view what their visiting card would look like. Once the user is satisfied with the result, they can choose to save the visiting card. A ‘success’ message would appear on the browser screen when the visiting card becomes live on Google.

Virtual visiting card: Google’s vision

With this feature, Google in a statement said that they hope to ensure that users can find reliable and helpful information on their search engine. Therefore, the tech giant has put in place several protections and controls so as to maintain the quality of information available on such visiting cards.

One of the safeguards in place is that only one visiting card can be made using a Google account. Apart from that, the phone number provided on the card would need to be authenticated. Moreover, Google has also placed mechanisms to protect users against content that is spam or abusive. For this, even users who come across a card or information that they believe was created by an impersonator can tap on the feedback link to let Google know about it.

Users would also have the option to delete their virtual cards when they no longer want people to see their card on search.

The idea is that when a user is trying to search for someone on Google, these visiting cards would make it quick as well as easy for them to find the right person. If a user is looking for someone who has a virtual card, then they would see a module which would have the name of the person, their profession and location and this module can be tapped to view the person’s virtual card.

In case of multiple users who share the same name, multiple modules would be available. This would allow the user to distinguish between the various individuals with the same name and find the one that they are looking for.

