Google Pay rival is here! Xiaomi launches UPI-based Mi Pay service in India – How to download

Xiaomi’s Mi Pay has been launched in India

Xiaomi on Thursday launches its Mi Pay payments service in India. The company has announced via a post on its forum that it’s accepting the requests for beta testing for the Mi Pay app. The Mi Pay will be powered by RuPay and ICICI Bank, who will be responsible for providing the infrastructure, such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI), debit cards, credit cards, and Internet banking, for funds transfer in India.

The Mi Pay service will take on Google Pay, which was earlier known as Google Tez, that offers a similar service albeit only supporting the UPI-based payments. Additionally, Mi Pay will allow the users to make payments for phone bills and recharges, DTH recharges, water bill, and electricity bill among other utility bills, notes Xiaomi in its post. It will also allow sending and receiving money via UPI.

Xiaomi says that Mi Pay has obtained clearance from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The Mi Pay app is currently available to download for the users who are using MIUI Global Beta ROM on their Xiaomi phones while a broader rollout will follow ‘soon’. It should be noted that this app is not supported on Xiaomi’s Android One devices, such as Mi A1 and Mi A2. The beta testing is open now and will close on December 31, as noted in the forum post.

At the time of launch, Xiaomi’s Mi Pay is claimed to come with support for all ‘leading’ credit and debit cards from banks. The Mi Pay app will be integrated within apps such as Contacts, SMS, Scanner, and App Vault. Xiaomi has also ensured Mi Pay complies with the new law that binds foreign companies to store any data locally after the formulation of data localisation law. The company says the payments carried out inside the Mi Pay app will be safely kept in a “highly encrypted format” in a cloud infrastructure based in India.