Google Pay offers users golden chance to win Rs 1,00,000 reward – How to get

Tech giant Google has stepped up efforts to mark its presence in India’s digital payments space. The company rebranded Google Tez app to Google Pay on Tuesday and has introduced an exciting deal for the users. Under ‘Tez 1st anniversary offer’, Google gives a chance to win rewards up to Rs 1,00,000 to a few lucky users who use Google Pay for their digital payments. The offer is listed on the app which is still available as ‘Tez’ on Google Play Store.

“It is Tez’s anniversary in September. Over the next few weeks you could be one of fifty million Tez users selected to earn up to a lakh!,” the description of the offer says. In order to be eligible for this offer, the users must complete at least five transactions on the Google Pay app. The types of transactions that are eligible for the offer are – P2P and cash mode transactions to other Google Pay users, payments to other bank accounts, payments to merchants using cash mode, payments to merchant bank accounts and payments using a Google Tez UPI ID.

All these transactions should be completed before 9 AM on September 18. “After you complete your next five transactions, you will be eligible to be entered into a 1st-anniversary offer draw to earn a reward worth Rs 5 to Rs 1,00,000. The more transactions you send or receive, the better your chances of earning one of the higher bonuses,” Google said.

Google said that a total of 50 million rewards are on offer as part of the deal which means that anyone who meets the offer criteria will win some kind of reward. However, as the reward denominations vary from anywhere between Rs 5 to Rs 1,00,000, so only a lucky few users (if at all) will even win the full amount.

There are few other terms and conditions of the offer –

1. The users must use the latest version of Tez app for making the transactions.

2. Each Tez customer can only use one set of Tez credentials, which includes but is not limited to a Google Account, phone number, and form of payment, to qualify for each other.

3. Each reward amount earned will be deposited in your designated bank account.

4. You must also have a UPI-enabled bank account attached to your respective Tez accounts to receive the payment.

5. Google may withhold the applicable taxes imposed on your prizes.

The offer is not applicable to the residents of Tamil Nadu (as per Tamil Nadu Prize Scheme (Prohibition) Act 1979).

Google Pay has also announced that it will soon offer instant loans in India in a bid to extend its digital presence in the country. It has already tied up with few banks and will give users quick and easy access to loans directly through the app itself.