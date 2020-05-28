Google Pay makes Nearby Stores available in 35 cities, adds cooking gas cylinder booking

Google Pay has also introduced a ‘Coronavirus Spot’ that will help provide users all the official safety guidelines.

Google Pay is increasing its Nearby Stores spot across the country. According to a recent statement issued by the company, Google now has 35 cities in India for ‘Nearby Stores’ spots. It is to note that these spots inform people about business hours, stock of essential items and information regarding social distancing.

“Initially rolled out in a few cities across the country, this Spot is now available in 35 cities across the country. In addition to this, merchant establishments can too indicate their business hours and inform whether social distancing measures are in place at the store and the presence of essential goods in stock,” the company said. Further it added that Mumbai users can also check whether a particular store is in a containment zone or not.

Apart from providing the Nearby Stores services to some more cities, Google Pay has also started taking bookings for cooking gas cylinders from gas providers like HP Gas, Indane and Bharat Petroleum. “These three service providers are live for all Google Pay users,” the company highlighted. Additionally, Google Pay has also introduced a ‘Coronavirus Spot’ that will help provide users all the official safety guidelines that have been laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Also, users can access few links to a variety of charities in case they want to make some donations to support relief work.

Meanwhile, the spots where Google Pay’s Nearby Stores are available include New Delhi, Chandigarh, and Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana. In Uttar Pradesh, these spots are there in Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Prayag Raj, Noida, Greater Noida, and Kanpur. Mumbai, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra too have Nearby Stores. Some other cities are Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Surat, Ahmedabad,Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Ernakulam, Ludhiana, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Punjab), Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Secunderabad.