Google Pay India users to start getting targeted ads, here is how you can opt out

March 12, 2021 5:57 PM

The option will give users relevant offers and rewards based on their payment activity from local businesses that accept Gpay as payment mode

Google Pay, Gpay, targeted adds on Google Pay, advertisements with Gpay for Indian users, Google Payment modeWith this new policy, Google Pay users will be asked whether they want personalization.

Google Pay users in India will soon get to see targeted advertising on their payment gateway based on their spending habits and traffic on their platform. This new “personalization” has been there in other countries like the US but will be introduced to Indian users in the coming week.

With this new policy, users will be asked whether they want personalization. There will be another option called the “yes, but ask me again in three months” apart from the usual Yes and No option so that users can review their requirements in three months. The option will be available to Google Pay users opening the app for the first time after the update. The option according to Google will bring a more holistic approach to shopping and money transfers apart from just being an online payment tool.

The option will give users relevant offers and rewards based on their payment activity from local businesses that accept Gpay as payment mode but once they turn it off, Google Pay will continue to work as it is. The option will be available for both Android and iOS users.

By making this option voluntary, Google maintains that they will always make their users’ control the data they want to share. Google’s blog post further said that the personal information of any user is never sold to anyone and their transaction history is not shared with any Google product.

