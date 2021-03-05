Google parent Alphabet developing device to give users superhuman hearing

Multiple iterations on the device have already taken place. (Representational image)

Alphabet hearing device: Google’s parent company Alphabet has been known to work on wild projects every now and then. However, the project that it has now taken up could intrigue many. The company’s X lab is working to develop a device that would give users a superhuman hearing power. The project has been codenamed ‘Wolverine’ and the team is working to develop a sensor-packed hardware to find the future of hearing, as the team puts it. They are trying to build a product which would help users in focusing on hearing what one person is saying in a crowded room where overlapping conversations are taking place.

Multiple iterations on the device have already taken place, according to reports, and these variations included devices that covered the entire ear or protruded from above the year, among others. The iterations have largely remained huge due to the high number of microphones that need to be fit in, but the newer iterations being developed by the team have been smaller.

The team working on this technology has witnessed people from hearing technology companies like Eargo and Starkey Hearing Technologies joining the project.

Reports have also suggested that the Wolverine team seems to be working on a project which aims to create a product that would not just be wanted by everyone, but would rather serve as an enhanced hearing aid. One use case or just one device is not the focus of the team at Alphabet, but it is instead hoping to build a business which would offer multiple models and devices. This means that if everything goes as per Alphabet’s plans, people could soon be wearing hearing aids that would be owned by Google.