Google & OnePlus Wireless Earbuds: Rich sound, clear calls, comfortable fit

Wireless buds are the rage these days days; there are plenty of gadget makers—mobile handset firms, conventional audio majors as well as accessories brands— present in the market with each one trying to entice the consumer on the basis on their superior audio quality, battery life and performance. Trust me, it leaves the consumer somewhat confused and this is where the buying decision solely depends on the trust and reputation of the brand. In the past, we have reviewed Google and OnePlus earbuds that have an ergonomic design that not only creates a secure fit but makes the buds comfortable to wear over long periods. They might be pricey, but the sound quality is top-notch. Let’s take a look at their latest offerings and how they perform in real-time usage.

Google Buds A-Series (Rs 9,999)

When Google first introduced its truly wireless Pixel Buds, it aimed to pack plenty of functionality into a surprisingly small product. With Pixel Buds A-Series, the company is making that same premium sound quality, along with hands-free help from Google Assistant and real-time translation. The new offering offers rich sound, clear calls and Google helpfulness, all in a low-profile design, for Rs 9,999. In short, the company has taken everything up a notch.

Pixel Buds A-Series works with any mobile phone running Bluetooth as standard wireless earbuds. Its custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers deliver full, clear and natural sound, with the option for even more power in those low tones with Bass Boost. The new true wireless Pixel Buds features Google Assistant hands-free support and real-time translation in 40 languages which includes three Indian languages: Bengali, Hindi and Tamil via Google Assistant.

Pixel Buds A-Series fits securely with a gentle seal. In order to keep the fit comfortable over time, a spatial vent reduces in-ear pressure. The Pixel Buds A-Series come with Adaptive Sound, which increases or decreases the volume based on your surroundings. This comes in handy when you’re moving from the quiet of your home to somewhere noisy like a city street, or while jogging past a loud construction site. And your calls will have great sound, too. To make sure your calls are as clear as they can be, Pixel Buds A-Series uses beamforming mics to focus on your voice and reduce outside noise, making your calls crystal clear. Once your call is over, quickly get back to your music with a simple “Ok Google, play my music”.

Pixel Buds’ design is inspired by the idea that great things can come in small packages: Pixel Buds A-Series includes upto five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours using the charging case. And with the ability to get a quick charge— about 15 minutes in the case gives you up to three hours of listening time—you can keep listening anywhere. They’re comfortable enough for those long listening sessions, and don’t worry if some of that time is devoted to a sweaty workout or a run in the rain: The earbuds are also sweat and water-resistant.

Without doubt, one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now.

OnePlus Buds Pro (Rs 9,990)

With a snug fit, the OnePlus Buds Pro offers solid and stable Bluetooth connectivity and stellar noise-cancelling, which places it above most of the competition. These are the company’s first smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds. Its smart ANC system intelligently drowns out unwanted sound frequencies in real time, such as environmental noise or chatter, adjusting the level of noise cancellation accordingly to keep users immersed and undistracted from their tunes. Each earbud features a three-mic setup that actively filters out noise levels of up to 40dB as needed in order to deliver a much more comfortable and tailored listening experience as opposed to conventional ANC systems with fixed levels of noise cancellation. Coupled with enhanced noise reduction algorithms and a mechanical design to reduce wind noise, the OnePlus Buds Pro ensures calls are always crystal clear even in loud environments.

The true wireless earbuds feature OnePlus Audio ID, a carefully calibrated sound profile that caters to user-specific sound sensitivities. Coupled with two large 11mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support, the OnePlus Buds Pro brings music to life with rich treble, heart-pounding bass, and crystal-clear vocals.

The OnePlus Buds Pro features a worry-free battery life of up to 38 hours along with the charging case on a full charge and 10 hours with just a brief 10-minute charge. The earbuds also support OnePlus’ lightning-fast Warp Charge, as well as third party Qi-certified wireless chargers so users can stay connected with their music at all times. In addition to the ergonomic design that offers a light yet snug fit for carrying on the go, the true wireless earbuds also offer Bluetooth 5.2 support and latency as low as 94ms with Pro Gaming mode turned on.

In real-time usage, the OnePlus Buds Pro produces one of the most dynamic, detailed and balanced performances I have heard from a pair of Bluetooth buds. They are comfortable to wear for long hours and trust me, if you want the new benchmark for wireless earbuds, this is it. Highly recommended.