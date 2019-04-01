Google, OnePlus, & Ola pull some impressive April Fool’s Day 2019 jokes: Don’t fall for them

Here are the best pranks from the tech industry

April Fool’s Day is one event of the year that sees big tech companies flexing muscles with their innovative ideas and products that momentarily exist to befool people. Google, OnePlus, and other tech firms have begun pulling their pranks on users, some of which are well aware of this tradition.

Google, of all the companies, started the fashion of tricking users into more than one pranks and it’s continuing with it this year. In a brand new video, Google says it has launched Google Tulip that lets humans talk to tulips with the help of machine learning. Another one is hardly a prank but an interactive joke – the iconic Snake game inside the Google Maps app.

The first one is rather a believable prank, much like Google Nose April Fool’s joke that the company dropped about two years back. In the video, Google has employed some scientists and researchers to talk about how it’s necessary for humans to understand the feelings of plants, which gives the prank an underlying sense of nature protection.

Google Netherlands has posted the video where tulips talk ‘Tulipish’ to tell things like when they need to be watered. As per the video, Google Assistant on phones and Google Home speakers can talk to tulips and they talk back. Have a look:

Next up is the Snake game that many of us have cherished over the years. Google Maps on Android and iOS now has a separate section in the menu that comprises different geographical locations wherein a red double-decker bus, a car, or other vehicles can be trolled around the city to pick up passengers. The game is nostalgia-ridden and fun as pastime.

OnePlus, the company that has been enjoying global attention due to its smartphones and other ambitious products, is partaking in fooling users. While the OnePlus TV that CEO Lei Jun confirmed last year still seems far-fetched, the company has teased an electric car on social media.

Of course, it is not a totally fathomable product from the company at this point in time but OnePlus could be ambitiously working on it. The teased image shows a veiled car with the caption saying it is powered by the company’s Warp Charging technology. Have a look:

The OnePlus #WarpCar is coming. Are you ready to say goodbye to gasoline? #NeverSettle — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 1, 2019

Moving the homegrown companies, Ola is one of the biggest pranksters with some nearly believable tricks up its sleeves. This time, the company has introduced Ola Restrooms that apparently lets the user relieve themselves inside a mobile restroom that is a few fingertips away. All the user needs to do is open the Ola app, navigate to the Restrooms section and book a restroom. A mobile toilet will arrive at the location, as per the video. You can watch the video here: