Google One to launch in India soon: These are the benefits that you’ll get

Google One is coming to India soon

Google India has announced that its rebranded cloud storage subscription, Google One is coming to India. The Google One is the name given the paid subscriptions available as a part of Google Drive. It began rolling out to the users in the US last month, rivalling the iCloud subscription offered by Apple. Google One will be available to all the users in India “soon”, giving them storage up to 30TB.

In a blog post, Google India said, “Users in India will soon be able to enjoy more options to fit their storage needs – whether you’re working, connecting with friends or preserving your memories.” The free storage space of 15GB will still be available to the existing users, however, in case they want more space, Google One will be the solution. With Google One, the price of different storage space models have been cut to suit everyone.

While the India pricing for Google One tiers is not revealed yet, the US users can start availing Google One subscription at $1.99 (roughly Rs 143) for 100GB while the top tier providing 30TB of storage space costs $299.99 (roughly Rs 22,000). Google Drive users who have a paid storage plan will be automatically “over the next few weeks”. It will be communicated via an email by Google confirming the upgrade.

Those who don’t have a paid Drive storage plan will have to wait for sometime as Google notes “we’re working to bring Google One to you over the next few weeks.” They can sign up for an update on Google One if they like to be notified.

Besides the paid storage plans, Google One will let the users get in touch with a “team of Google experts” who will answer the frequently asked questions such as recovering a deleted file and more. Google has also introduced Google Play credits and deals on hotels in the Google Search app. The storage bought under Google One can be shared with up to five members.