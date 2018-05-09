Google News revamped – Top features users should be aware of

In nearly 30 years since its inception, more than two billion websites have been created on world wide web.

In nearly 30 years since its inception, more than two billion websites have been created on world wide web. The world wide web had made it possible for people to do anything that one can only dream of. The cloud contains trillions and trillions of data which can be accessed by easily. Amid this deluge of information, important new voices are constantly emerging and with more diverse content. In order to make it easier to keep up and make sense of it all, we set out to bring our news products into one unified experience. Here are top features which launched by Google for its ‘Google News’ feature.

1- Using real-time AI/ML to organize the news:

Google News was created 15 years ago, and at that time, Google simply organised news articles to make it easier to see a range of sources on the same topic. The reimagined Google News uses a new set of AI techniques to take a constant flow of information as it hits the web, analyze it in real time and organize it into storylines. This approach means Google News understands the people, places and things involved in a story as it evolves, and connects how they relate to one another. At its core, this technology lets Google synthesize information and put it together in a way that helps people make sense of what’s happening, and what the impact or reaction has been.

2- A news experience that keeps you fully informed:

When users are using the app, the ‘For You’ section makes it easy to stay up to date on everything they are interested in. Google start with a briefing of five stories, which is a mix of important headlines, local news and the latest development on the topics of users interest. And the more the user uses the app, the better it gets. Google has also built easy-to-use and easy-to-access controls so that the subscribers can decide if they want to see more or less of a topic or publisher.

Moreover, as the US-based giant built the app, they focused on letting the stories speak for themselves with great images and videos from YouTube and across the web. To help users quickly get you up to speed, they are experimenting with a unique visual format called newscasts.

3- Full Coverage: Understanding the full story:

If someone wants deeper insight into a story, the ‘Full Coverage’ feature provides a complete picture of how that topic has been reported by various media houses. With just a tap, users will see top headlines from different sources, videos, local news reports, FAQs, social commentary, and a timeline for stories that have played out over time.