Google News’ redesigned tab will help you find the news you need

Google News is set to roll out a redesigned News tab in Search on desktop. The redesigned tab will organise the news articles clearly and make publisher names prominent that will help the users to get the news they need. Announcing the move on Friday, Google News Initiative in a tweet said: “Over the next couple weeks we’re rolling out a redesigned News tab in Search on desktop. The refreshed design makes publisher names more prominent and organizes articles more clearly to help you find the news you need. Check it out.”

The updated version of the Google News tab will make it more similar to the Google News website and show stories in a card format instead of a list which we currently see. This way, the look and feel of the Google News tab on the desktop will appear cleaner and the headlines and publishers will be clearly seen. Google is clubbing news stories on the same subject together to allow users to look at a broader coverage on the same topic so that they will be able to distinguish different facets of the case, The Verge reported.

The reports suggest that the updated News tab on the search engine would be introduced to the users across the world in the coming weeks. For many, the change seems to be minor. However, it is being said that it is a part of a broader effort by the search engine giant to enhance its news products.

To make its news more trustworthy, Google has also made partnerships with news organisations, created a new format to allow its users to subscribe to their preferred publishers, designed programmes to counter fake news and relaunched the dedicated Google News app with latest AI features. Earlier this week, the tech giant also announced some new features in Google Maps for Indian users.