Google Nest: Sundar Pichai must answer questions on hidden microphone, says US Senate

The US Senate Commerce Committee is seeking explanation from Google CEO Sundar Pichai in connection with a recent row at Google’s Nest, the smart-home device company, CNET reported.

In the previous week, Google was criticized over its Nest Secure hub, which is a web-connected home security system that has a microphone. However, it was never revealed in hardware specifics or marketing materials or even on Nest’s official website.

The microphone’s presence was further made apparent after the search engine giant announced in early February that Google was rolling out its Assistant software to Nest Secure hub. Google Assistant, which allows users a range of services such as turning off the lights in their homes or checking up on flight information is functioned via voice commands and as a result – a microphone, especially when this is on device systems which are without screens.

Earlier in the month, Google had said that it was an “error” that the microphone was not mentioned in the product details. The organisation led by CEO Sunder Pichai also added that the microphone has never been activated in that device.

However, that has failed to satisfy the senate committee members, who wrote to Pichai demanding answers, reported CNET.

The letter to Google CEO dated February 25 said, “Google’s failure to disclose a microphone within its Nest Secure product raises serious questions about its commitment to consumer transparency and disclosure.”

The letter also observed that with consumer technology becoming more advanced, it was very essential that consumers have the information about the capabilities of the devices they bring into their house so that they could make ‘informed choices’. The letter further demanded that Pichai must follow up with the committee at the latest by March 12 and an “in-person briefing” on the matter by March 29.

Senate Republicans John Thune of South Dakota, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, and Jerry Moran of Kansas wrote the letter.

The row comes at a time when Google and other Silicon Valley tech giants handle increased scrutiny on privacy and data collection. The search engine giant has also received backlash from lawmakers as well as the public for Google’s use of data location on Android devices, and the access Google grants to third-party software makers which enables them to read people’s emails on Gmail.

The committee also demands Google CEO Pichai to address these six questions:

1. Was a microphone always a part of the Nest Secure home security and alarm system device since the beginning?

2. When and how did Google came to know of the microphone which was not listed on the Nest Secure’s technical specifications made available to consumers?

3. What are the steps Google has taken to inform consumers of Nest Secure devices that the device features a previously undisclosed microphone?

4. Describe due process Google follows for developing technical specifications for the products it builds and at what stage of development did the error happened resulting in the non-disclosure of the microphone present in the Nest Secure device? Has the company taken any steps in order to prevent such an error from happening again in the technical specifications for other products of Google?

5. Is Google aware or has Google ever been aware of any third party using the Nest Secure microphone for any unauthorized purpose?

6. Is Google aware of similar exclusions in the technical specifications for other Google products?

The Senate also noted that the non-disclosure of microphone makes consumers vulnerable to spying from hackers without even informing them.

Pointing out the risks, the letter goes on to say that even if the company was not using the microphone in Nest Secure to record anything or was turned off by default, risk persists that hackers or others could have activated the microphone to illegally record information.

Google-owned Nest has also faced other privacy rows recently. Previously, a hacker had managed to infiltrate the Nest Cam security camera of a family in San Francisco Bay Area by using a password procured from a third-party breach. The family was convinced by the hacker that North Korea had fired nuclear on the US. In December last year, another hacker managed to take over the camera of a Arizona resident in a bid to warn him of security issues. In yet another case the same month, another hacker threatened a couple via the device that he would abduct their child.