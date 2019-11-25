Google Nest Mini arrives to take on Amazon Echo Dot in India: Price, features

Nest Mini is the successor to the Home Mini

Google on Monday launched the Nest Mini smart speaker in India after it skipped the release of its Pixel 4 smartphones. The Nest Mini is the rebranded second-generation Home Mini that comes with many upgrades, such as a refreshed interface for how you interact with it and a hook so that it can be hung on a wall. Google Nest Mini is priced at Rs 4,499 and is available to buy from Flipkart. The smart speaker comes in Chalk and Charcoal colours in India – but there are two additional Coral and Sky variants that are not available here.

Nest Mini has a more refined look than the first-generation Home Mini speaker. Nest Mini has a fabric on top that is claimed to have been manufactured using “100% recycled plastic bottles.” There is a new power adaptor, similar to the one on Nest Hub speaker. Nest Mini comes with dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and Chromecast built-in. It can be paired with an Android device or an iPhone over Wi-Fi connection using Google Home app. Nest Mini is powered by a 64-bit quad-core 1.4GHz ARM CPU.

At I/O 2019, Google had said that it is making its devices more efficient by integrating a dedicated engine to minimise the reliance on cloud servers for faster responses. Nest Mini is one of the devices that comes with a “high-performance” Machine Learning hardware. The smart speaker has three far-field microphones that, Google claims, can detect voice from across the room. The bass on the speaker has also been improved by two times.

The Nest Mini rivals Amazon’s third-generation Echo Dot that now features an ambient clock on the fabric. The 2019 Echo Dot model was launched in India in September as the successor to last year’s Echo Dot. The smart speaker market in India boomed with the growing penetration in the home broadband sector. According to a report released by International Data Corporation (IDC) in March this year, the smart speaker shipments in India touched a new high with 753,000 units. Amazon emerged as a leader in the market with 59 per cent share while Google settled for the second spot.