Google Nest Hub Smart Display with built-in Speaker, Bluetooth launched in India – check details here

Google Nest Hub has been equipped with a full-range speaker, two far-field microphones along with Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. (Image source: Google store)

Google’s very first smart display, Google Nest Hub, was unveiled in India on Monday. Those who want to buy the newly launched Google Nest Hub online can choose between Chalk and Charcoal colour models on Flipkart. One can also buy the device from stores such as Tata CliQ, Croma and Reliance Digital to purchase the smart display.

Google Nest Hub price in India

The Google Nest Hub price in India has been set at Rs 9,999. The California-based tech company is bundling the Xiaomi’s Mi Security Camera worth Rs 1,799 for free for a limited duration as a launch offer on Flipkart and Tata Cliq. Interested customers can head over to Flipkart and Tata CliQ to avail this limited time offer. In addition to Xiaomi, Google has also partnered with Gaana to bring entire catalogue of music for its Nest Hub users for free.

The Google Nest Hub is up against the rival brand – Amazon Echo Show which was launched in India priced at Rs. 8,999.

The Google Nest Hub has a 7-inch display and can control over 200 million devices from other brands including Xiaomi, LG, Philips, Syska, Oakter, tp-link and Yeelight among others. From entertainment to recipes to news updates, the smart device can be used for endless tasks. One can make full use of Google Photos, Search, Calendar, Maps and more through the Nest Hub.

The Nest Hub was first launched in 2018 and can stream music from YouTube Music, Spotify, Saavn, Gaana, and Wynk Music. Similarly, the smart device can also be used to get food recipes from Archana’s Kitch, TarlaDalal.com and NDTV Food.

When it comes to news, be it politics or entertainment, one can also listen to news from popular channels such as India Today, NDTV, and Zoom among others. Moreover, the smart device also enables you to personalize your news sources if you wish to see news from a particular news channel only.

Google Nest Hub specifications

The Google Nest Hub has Ambient EQ feature that automatically makes adjustments to the screen brightness according to the ambient light streaming in the room. Moreover, one can keep a check on their health updates with Digital Wellbeing features on the Google Nest Hub.

It comes with a downtime feature which keeps a check on the duration of time one has spent on the device. In addition, the Filters feature can control the content which is displayed on the screen enabling users to filter the content that they feel is unfit for their children.

The device has also been equipped with a full-range speaker, two far-field microphones along with Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity.