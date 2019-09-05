Google nest hub: Smart device for smarter homes

The Routines featured in Nest Hub can provide users and their family with useful information about the day ahead.

If you have watched the Hollywood blockbuster series Iron Man, it’s hard not to recall Jarvis, Tony Stark’s natural-language user interface computer system that is pretty adept at undertaking everyday tasks. Being the perfect digital companion, Jarvis can access all electronic devices, computers and security locks of Iron Man.

Closer to reality, our homes are steadily becoming smart, thanks to voice-controlled, Jarvis-kind of smart speakers— wireless audio devices that come with an integrated virtual assistant that offers interactive actions and hands-free activation with the help of hot words, such as “Alexa” in the case of Amazon devices or “OK Google” in the case of Google Home speakers. These smart speakers utilise Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth connectivity to extend usage beyond audio playback and answer general queries; these are adept at taking commands to control home automation devices as well.

I was excited when I got an opportunity to experience the first Made by Google smart speaker with a screen—The Google Nest Hub. Basically, you get all of Google—YouTube, Photos, Search, Calendar, Maps and more for `9,999. The smart display device is available in Chalk and Charcoal colour variants. I installed the Google innovation on a sideboard in my TV room, a place where I probe the nuts and bolts (software included) of the new products that hit the market place.

Google folks reckon that the Nest Hub has been designed beautifully to blend into your home. Its 7-inch screen is the right size to fit on any surface and big enough to enjoy photos from across the room. Google Nest Hub’s Ambient EQ light sensor, that’s placed on the top of the device, allows the screen to automatically adjust to match the lighting in the room, so photos on Google Nest Hub will blend in with the room, too. That means no glowing screen, and when it’s time for bed, Hub knows to dim the screen for a good night’s sleep. Let me highlight some of the things that the Google Nest Hub can do.

Turn the music up, then wind down

With the Nest Hub, users can enjoy music from YouTube Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk, and Spotify. Users can access the entire catalog of YouTube—simply ask for how-to help videos from YouTube (“Ok Google, how do you make mango lassi?”), or check out the latest movie trailers, music videos and more. And when you are ready for bed, just say, “Ok Google, good night” to set an alarm, turn off compatible lights and TVs, and fall asleep to soothing music.

Relive the moment with photos

Google Nest Hub is also a photo frame, but not your average one: It’s easy to set up, automatically refreshes the photos that are displayed, and features some of your best shots. With Live Albums in Google Photos, users can relive recent memories with family and friends even while Hub is not in use. Google Photos will automatically add the best new photos of subjects such as “son” or “dog” to the user-selected album, avoiding duplicates and blurry shots. Google Nest Hub also makes it easy to search for specific photos. Simply say, “Ok Google, show my pictures from Goa,” and just like that, users will be taken back to their vacation.

Jumpstart your morning routine

The Routines featured in Nest Hub can provide users and their family with useful information about the day ahead. Just say “Ok Google, good morning” for an overview of family activities from Google Calendar, commute from Google Maps, latest reminders, weather forecast and more. You will also be updated on the latest news feeds from some of the leading sources.

Simplify your connected home

With Hub, everyone in the family can see and control compatible devices from a single dashboard called Home View—no more switching between multiple apps. Just swipe down, and you can dim lights, turn up the volume on the TV, and see who is outside using a smart camera. Home View lets users control more than 200 million connected devices from over 3,500 brands. With a simple tap or voice command, users can control products from Xiaomi, Syska lights, Oakter Plugs, Philips Hue, LG and more.

Get hands-free help in the kitchen

Get Google Nest Hub to help you prepare recipes like top chefs. Use voice to browse millions of recipes from NDTV Food, Veg Recipes of India, Archana’s Kitchen and more and start cooking, all hands-free.

In short, get this smart display with speakers that puts the voice-activated Google Assistant at your fingertips. Highly recommended.

Estimated street price: Rs 9,999