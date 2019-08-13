Google Nest Hub, rival to Amazon Echo Show, said to launch in India this month

Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are supported by Google Assistant which allows users to give the device various commands.

Google Nest Hub is expected to launch in India later this month, which could give Amazon’s Echo Show tough competition. A tipster by the name of Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has revealed that Google Nest Hub will launch for Rs 8,999 by next week. The Google Nest Hub is priced at $129 in the US which is line with the leaked pricing for India.

The Google Nest Hub can serve multiple purposes and is a handy device. The device can work as a photo frame and users can play the slideshow of their photos directly from Google Photos. It also works as a music player as users can command Google Assistant to play songs and videos on the device from various streaming platforms.

Google unveiled the Nest Hub, which was previously known as the Home Hub, back in October 2018. Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are supported by Google Assistant which allows users to give the device various commands.

The Nest Hub has a display screen of 7 inches whereas the Nest Hub Max has a display of 10 inches, which makes it significantly bigger. The Nest Hub Max also has a built-in stereo speaker along with woofers – something lacking on the Nest Hub.

Google’s Nest Hub will be a major contender against Amazon’s Echo Show 5 which is available in the country for Rs 6,400. During its developer conference in May, Google had announced that it will be launching the Nest Hub in 12 different countries which includes India, Spain and Italy as it looks to expand the market base of this device.

Another important feature of the Nest Hub is that it can also work as a security camera when paired with the Nest Hello. However, the Nest Hello is unlikely to launch in India.