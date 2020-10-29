  • MORE MARKET STATS

Google Nest Audio: Give your house a smart makeover

October 29, 2020 1:15 AM

A smart speaker that’s bigger and has greatly improved sound quality

Its Media EQ feature enables Nest Audio to automatically tune itself to whatever you're listening to: music, podcasts, audiobooks or even a response from Google Assistant.

Indian households are gradually warming up to smart speakers, for the simple reason that they help us to control our smart home devices, play music, and come with voice assistants ready to answer our most mundane, obvious or confusing questions. Nest Audio is Google’s latest smart speaker, made for music lovers.

Typically, a bigger speaker equals bigger sound, but Nest Audio has a really slim profile—so it fits anywhere in the home. In order to maximise audio output, Google has made custom-designed quality drivers and housed them in an enclosure that helps it squeeze out every bit of sound possible.

Nest Audio is available in India in two colours: Chalk and Charcoal, at a special launch price of Rs 6,999 on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. Its soft, rounded edges blend in with your home’s decor, and its minimal footprint doesn’t take up too much space on your shelf or countertop. Nest Audio is said to be 75% louder and has 50% stronger bass than the original Google Home.

Nest Audio also adapts to your home. Its Media EQ feature enables Nest Audio to automatically tune itself to whatever you’re listening to: music, podcasts, audiobooks or even a response from Google Assistant. And Ambient IQ lets Nest Audio also adjust the volume of Assistant, news, podcasts and audiobooks based on the background noise in your home.

If you have a Google Home, Nest Mini or even a Nest Hub, you can easily make Nest Audio the centre of your whole home sound system. You can also pair two Nest Audio speakers to operate in stereo, for left and right channel separation.

So bring this Google creation home this festive season to enjoy music, streamline daily life and more.

Estimated street price: Rs 6,999

