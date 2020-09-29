Google Meet’s noise cancellation feature now reaches mobile users: How to use and all you need to know

Even the sounds of keyboard typing, or doors opening and closing would be done away with in video calls with this feature.

Google Meet: Google to introduce noise cancelling feature to Meet on mobiles! Tech giant Google has now decided to introduce the noise cancelling feature on its video conferencing solution Meet for Android as well as iOS devices, after the feature was rolled out for desktops back in June. In a statement released on Monday, the tech company said that Google Meet would now be able to intelligently filter the disruptive noises in the background for Android and iOS devices, while letting the user’s voice go through. With this, Google Meet users would be able to call from any environment without having to worry about background noise travelling through to others.

Google Meet noise cancellation: Who can use

G Suite Enterprise for Education and G Suite Enterprise customers would be able to use this feature, while it would not be available to customers of G Suite Basic, G Suite for Education, G Suite for Nonprofits and G Suite Business.

Apart from this, there are also regional restrictions, with South Africa, the UAE and surrounding locales not having access to this feature.

Google Meet noise cancellation on mobile: How to use

The feature is set on ‘Off’ by default and the users need to enable it before it can work. Here’s how you can use the noise cancellation feature on Google Meet.

Go to the ‘More’ menu, and select ‘Settings’.

In the ‘Settings’ menu, click on ‘Noise cancellation’. This will enable the feature.

However, users should keep in mind that if non-speech, like say playing music instruments, is an important component of their conversations, then they should disable this feature.

The feature is being rolled out rapidly, commencing on Monday. It would take a couple of days to be visible, however.

Apart from this, Google Meet has another feature for G Suite Enterprise for Education customers. The G Suite Enterprise for Education organisers would now be able to get an attendance report once a meeting ends, making it easier for educators to record who was present and who was not. The attendance report would be sent over mail, and would be available for conversations over Google Meet conferences with 5-250 participants. The report would contain the name, email ID or phone number, the time of joining and exiting and the duration of the call attended by the participants.

The feature would be made available to more users with time.