Google Meet video calls set to get raise hand, ability to blur background and more soon

The search giant has said that it is planning to launch attendance monitoring and breakout rooms in October, enabling educators to divide classes into small groups.

Google is considering adding more features into the Meet platform in the coming months to meet the needs of educators, students, and professionals. The search giant may well launch a hand-raising feature that will allow teachers to identify students who need support or who may have a question without interrupting the community video call by speaking. The search giant will roll out all these features under the flagship Google for Education campaign.

Along with the hand-raising feature, the search giant is also mulling adding features to blur or replace backgrounds to help users attending video meetings in avoiding unsuitable backgrounds. And a new polling feature for customers of G Suite Enterprise for Education (shown below) will provide teachers with the ability to engage students with questions without breaking the course flow.

Also, Google has said that it will launch temporary recordings later this year, allowing Education customers to record a meeting and share the record for 30 days. Google has said that the temporary recordings have been planned keeping in mind the discrepancies in the internet connectivity to help students or meeting participants to go through sessions all over again. However, Google has made it clear on its blog post that participants can’t share temporary recordings outside the host’s domain or download them for future use.

“Google has always aimed to invest in products, programs and philanthropy that make learning possible for everyone, anywhere. This year we’ve been especially inspired by the teachers and students around the world who have used our tools in new creative ways and at unprecedented scale.” Google said in its blog post