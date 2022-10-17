Google Meet users to get automatic framing, speech transcriptions and more in big feature update

Google is always enhancing its features and working on improving the users’ experience while using the two video-calling platforms- Google Meet and Google Duo. Continuing with its trend, Google has rolled out an update where users will soon get access to a host of new features including automatic framing, speech transcriptions, and more.

In-room meeting participants can join break-out rooms:

The company has mentioned that meeting hosts will be able to assign conference rooms to breakout rooms while using Google Meet hardware devices. By doing this, all meeting participants whether joined remotely or from the office will be able to engage in collaborative working sessions.

Google has confirmed that the feature will be available by default to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus and Educations Plus customers by October 24.

The company also mentioned that it will be enabled by default for meeting hosts once a meeting participant joins from a meeting room.

Transcribe speech during call:

The second feature which is about to come to Google Meet is the ability to transcribe a Google Meet video meeting in a Google Doc file. The company in its blog post has mentioned that the transcribed file will then be saved in the hosts ‘Meet Recordings’ folder in Google Drive.

It was further mentioned that at the moment, transcriptions will only be available in English.

As for the availability is concerned, Google has stated that in all those meetings with 200 or less than invitees, the meeting host, co-hosts or the transcript initiator will only have the link to the transcription document via email once the meeting ends. The document will automatically get attached to the calendar invite for the meeting.

For meetings which have 200 or more invitees, the transcription will be shared only with the meeting organisers, hosts and co-hosts. Similar to what will happen above, the transcription will automatically get attached to the calendar invite.

This feature will be on by default and can be configured at the group, domain or OU level. As for the availability, similar to the above-mentioned feature it will start rolling out to its users by October 24.

Automatic framing:

The last feature will automatically frame the video before the user joins a meeting which will help ensure that everyone is visible equally in the frame. The company has mentioned that this feature will work only once that too at the start of the video call so that there are no motion distractions.

Later on, users will have the option to manually reframe the video at any point in time by going to the settings. This feature will be off by default but it can be enabled by the users in the meeting.

For availability, the company has stated that this feature will gradually roll out to users starting from November 2.

