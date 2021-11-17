Google Meet update brings support for 500 participant video calls for premium workspace users

Google now allows upto 500 participants to join virtual meet

Premium workspace customers of Google Meet can now let in up to 500 participants on the video conferencing service. Even as Google is upgrading its virtual communication platform with the increase in remote work due to the pandemic, yet then the maximum number of participants allowed is half of that supported by the Microsoft Teams that allows up to 1,000 people in a meeting.

The changes were announced through a blog post and that customers on Google Workspace, Enterprise Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus plans will be able to utilise the new upgrade adding 500 people to a virtual meeting. Customers in other plans except the mentioned will not be covered with the latest update.

Google Workspace customers will be now able to accommodate more users and also enable live streaming, which allows up to 100,000 viewers to tune in at the same time. The new limits for eligible customers are now rolling out for eligible users.

Other features that were added to Google’s video meet feature are the audio-video lock feature that allows a host to mute participants during a call, support for making voice and video calls from the Gmail app, etc to rival Microsoft 365 and its features.

Moreover Google is beta testing a live translation feature for select paid users. Another feature added was users are now able to use an automatic brightness adjustment feature for video calls.