Google Meet to get Zoom-like push-to-talk feature: Everything to know

Google has announced an update for Google Meet that will let Meet users easily unmute themselves by holding down the spacebar and mute again by releasing it during a meeting. The feature is inactive by default and needs to be enabled in the Google Meet settings.

Alike most of the other Google Meet features that have been announced recently, the new Google Meet update also appears to be an attempt to take on the popular and rival video conferencing app Zoom. Only this time the feature is an exact copy of Zoom’s push-to-talk functionality. No changes here, the Zoom’s push-to-talk allows users to remain muted throughout Zoom meeting and hold down the spacebar when one wants to be unmuted and talk.

Google in the past also has introduced features that look inspired from its rival apps- Zoom and Microsoft Teams. For instance the virtual hand raising feature that allows users to click a ‘raise hand’ button when they want to speak up in the meeting or the ability to add higher number of members in the meeting. Google introduced this feature in the year 2020 while Zoom and Teams already had it long back. Google has also expanded the participant limit. Anyone with a Google Account can invite up to 100 participants and meet for up to 60 minutes per meeting for free on Google Meet. This is again similar to Zoom that allows upto 100 video participants.

Google has been pushing hard to keep Google Meet ahead of its competitors. The company has announced several new updates recently such as the changed “Hey Google” voice control for Google Meet hardware devices. This update allows the Google assistant to be active only when a device is not in a meeting and within 10 minutes of an upcoming meeting. Google Meet in June also received the multipinning feature that lets user pin a participant, presentation, or up to 3 items at once. Google also has a noise cancelling feature that removes noise interruptions during Google Meet calls.