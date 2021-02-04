Google Meet rolls out new ‘green room’ feature to help users get meeting-ready

With the new 'green room' feature rolled out by the company, users can now check their appearance and tech before any Meet conference.

Google wants to enhance customer experience for video conferencing and therefore, it has introduced a new feature for its app- Meets. Before the conference call starts, users can now check if everything is working fine before the video call starts. This means that the lighting, distance from the camera, audio as well as echo can be checked.

According to the company, when a user starts or prepares to join a meeting, a small button will appear in the usual “Ready to join?” window. This button will be present below the video that says “Check your audio and video.” Once users click on this button, a pop-up window will appear that will show users their video image and allow them to see as well as change the active microphone, speaker, and camera.

A “Next” button will also be present on that pop-up window. With the help of this option, users can record a short 6-second video sample. They can then view this sample and see how they will look to others during the video conference. Google claimed that the clip is private and will not be saved in the Meet app. And a green checkmark will appear in front of the mic, camera, speaker and connection options if they are working.

According to Google, sometimes the lighting may be different or audio settings when using headsets. With the new feature, all these things can be managed easily. The feature has been made available for all users now.