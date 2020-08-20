Google Meet now lets you cast your virtual meetings on to a big screen; here is how you can do it

Google has asked its users to update the Google Chrome browser to the latest version and to ensure that the Chromecast devices at their homes should have the latest version of firmware installed.

In order to boost user’s ease of access in work from home, Google has brought in the feature of casting meetings over Meet to Chromecast-enabled devices and other smart TVs. Google understands that the option of using professional meetings over the biggest screens in their homes will help them in their efforts while working from home.

“We’re excited to announce that Google Meet has officially started rolling out on Chromecast and will be rolling out to you all over the next couple days. Earlier this year, we launched Google Meet on Nest Hub Max, and it just felt right to expand Meet to even more screens in your home. With more people spending time at home these days, Meet provides the opportunity to stay connected with family, friends, co-workers, and others” wrote Google’s employee Grace Yang on the company’s blog.

The Chromecast Ultra and both the latest and second-gen Chromecast versions are supported for casting the Meet. However, Google has clarified that there may be a degree of variability in the performance over different devices, and hence if a meeting is critical and does not worth the risk of dealing with unpredictability, one must stick to the laptop.

To cast the meeting on a big screen, users need to open the meeting in Chrome and there they will find the option that reads “cast this meeting” before and during a meeting.

Once the pioneer in personal and professional communication, Google is now facing stern challenges from new players like Zoom as the demand for virtual meetings and digital communication have surged following the coronavirus outbreak. In turn, Google stepped up its efforts to aid users in their experience of using the internet for their work from home.