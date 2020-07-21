Google Meet integration with Gmail app begins for Android users! Here’s all you need to know

Last week, the integration for iOS users had been rolled out.

Google Meet Gmail integration: Integration of Google Meet on Gmail app begins for Android users! Google had last month announced that it would be integrating Google Meet on the Gmail app in phones operating on Android as well iOS, and last week, the integration for iOS users had been rolled out. On Monday, Google announced in a statement that the roll out of the feature for Android platforms has also started now. Here’s what this means for you.

Google Meet: Integration with Gmail explained

With this feature, the Gmail app would get a dedicated Google Meet tab. Users would be able to join secure meetings held on Google Meet using this tab on their smartphone itself. The Meet tab in the Gmail app would allow users to start a new meeting, join a meeting with the help of the meeting code or join future meetings which have been scheduled in the Google Calendar, all without having to leave the Gmail app.

In the web version of Gmail, Meet is already available in the left side tab. The launch aims to bring the same functionality to the Gmail mobile app, along with a few new features.

Google Meet in Gmail: All you need to know

Here is everything you need to know about navigating your way through this new feature!