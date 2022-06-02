Google to soon merge Duo into Meet, create single app for video calling

Google will merge its Duo app into Google Meet, the company said in a blog post. Rumours had been swirling about the merger of the two services since 2020 and now Google has made it official.

Google Meet was launched as the company’s answer to Zoom and allows G-Suite users (business and enterprise users) and personal Gmail users to set up and host video calls.

The company said in a blog post that it would bring “Google Meet features to the Duo app, so users can easily schedule a video meeting at a time that works for everyone, or continue using video calling to instantly connect with a person or group.” The Google Duo app will be renamed Google Meet later in the year, allowing Google to have a “single video communications service” for everyone at no cost.

Google announced the Duo video-calling app in 2016, along with Allo, which was designed to take on WhatsApp. The Duo app was made available on iOS and Android and was designed to compete with Apple’s FaceTime. While Google shut down Allo in 2018, Duo had managed to survive despite Google putting more focus on Meet.

Google Duo users will not have to download a new app — the latest Duo version will be updated to Google Meet once the changes are rolled out.

“We’re committed to making the transition from Duo to Meet as smooth as possible. Admins will receive an email detailing the impact to their organization,” Google said.

Google will also add new features similar to Meet to the Duo mobile app this month. Google Duo will also “integrate with other tools, including Gmail, Google Calendar, Assistant, Messages and more.”

IT admins managing G-suite accounts for business users will be able to manage Duo video calling access “features by turning off the Additional Google services control”.