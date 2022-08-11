Google Maps with offline navigation coming to wearOS smartwatches: Details

Google revealed that it would be bringing offline Maps for the WearOS users.The app was unveiled during Samsung’s Unpacked event. The company noted that users will be able to use the app without an active connection later this year. Google Maps also added a variety of aerial and immersive views to its app last month. The new feature comes after the company added a variety of immersive and aerial views to the app last month.

In June, it was reported that Vodafone and Google were working together to extend the battery life of smartwatches by reducing the device’s communication with the network.

During the event, Google revealed that it would be bringing offline Maps to the WearOS platform, which was unveiled during the launch of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 5 Series. The company noted that users will be able to use the app without an active connection later this year.

Google Maps recently added a variety of immersive and aerial views to its app, allowing users to explore the world’s most popular landmarks. The company’s partnership with aerial images and Street View was also used to create a digital model of the world.

In addition, Google Maps has been updated to allow users to view detailed cycling routes that are shown with the presence of steep hills or stairs in their direction. The company also noted that it would be adding more features to the app’s location-sharing platform.

The two companies started working together in June to extend the battery life of wearable devices using Google’s WearOS platform. Through an API, Vodafone was able to improve the efficiency of the operating system and apps by reducing the device’s communication with the network. Santiago Tenorio, the company’s network architecture director, noted that the partnership with Google was able to improve the way the company’s apps communicate with each other.