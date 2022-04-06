Google Maps will soon give you estimated toll price information in advance: Here’s how it can help you plan trips better

Google Maps is rolling out a new feature for select countries, including India that will tell navigators estimated toll price before starting the trip and can even identify the toll-free routes. There will be a pinned widget on the home screen as well as direct navigation from an apple watch. Moreover, an upcoming update will bring Siri and shortcuts integration with Google Maps on iOS, arriving later this year.

Users in India, Japan, Indonesia, and the US will get access to the new feature later this month. Users will have access to estimated toll pricing before they begin their trip and the toll prices feature will rely on information from local tolling authorities. Support for the toll price feature in other countries is also coming soon, Google had said in its announcement.

The toll price feature will allow users to calculate the cost of tolls on their route while considering different factors like payment methods, the time of the day, the day of the week, and so on. Google Maps will offer details on over 2,000 toll roads.

A new update will further bring a new pinned widget showing the trips pinned on the Go Tab by the users for Google on iOS users. The new pinned widget will show arrival time, next to public transport trips to depart, directions, and routes for users who prefer to drive.

The update will bring improved Apple Watch support with the ability to navigate automatically on the smartwatch. Another ‘take me home shortcut will start navigation towards home without needing to mention the address. The feature will arrive in a few weeks.

Soon users will be also able to make commands on a voice bot in iOS to use Google Maas for navigation and other purposes along with shortcut integration. These features will be available in the coming months, according to Google.