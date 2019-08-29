Google Maps will now allow you to plan journey using ‘mixed modes’ of travel

It must be noted that the public transport systems will be the main mode to move around

Google Maps is introducing a new tool to help the user plan comprehensive trips that involve multiple modes of travel before they begin their journey. The latest tool named ‘Mixed Modes’ will be available under the ‘Transit’ tab in the popular navigation app in a few weeks, the search engine giant said on Tuesday.

All of us have at some point felt like the route to office was an obstacle course. We take autos, rickshaws, metros and could still be wanting for last-mile connectivity. However, all that hassle could soon be a thing of the past once the new Google Maps features rolls out.

The feature will allow users to select different modes of transport within the public transit routes so commuters won’t have to plan the journey step by step. It must be noted that the public transport systems will be the main mode to move around, and Google Maps will let users select walking, ride-sharing or biking beginning from your first mile to the very last.

Mixed Modes – How to use

Type in the destination you wish to go to into the search box. Google Maps will throw route options including multiple modes of transportation tied together in a single trip.

If the user is taking an Uber or Ola as part of their commute, Google said in a press statement, they will get helpful information about every step of their trip. For example, how much that ride could cost, how long the waiting period could be, if they will find traffic on their ride, and when their bus or train leaves.

This new Google Maps feature is the latest to the navigation app and comes after several new updates in the past few months.

Earlier, the search engine giant had added a new tool in May which makes ordering food more easier, and added another feature in June which warns users about the crowd in the buses and trains in advance. Moreover, a bike-sharing feature was also added a month later.