Google Maps will now allow you to check regional COVID-19 details; adds live crowd feature

In a bid to inform people about Coronavirus transmission, Google Maps has decided to add new features that will help users make a decision before they step out during the holidays. The new addition has come at a time when COVID-19 cases have been surging again, owing to winters, pollution and festive season. The new feature will update users about the latest information like all-time detected cases in an area, death toll across an area, and an average caseload growth trend of the last seven days. This is expected to give a clear picture of an area before people travel there. Also, Google Maps will also give live crowd related information on public transport.

The company announced the rollout of these features in a blog post. “Whether you’re heading out of town or staying local, keeping a pulse on the latest COVID trends can help you stay safe. Since we launched the COVID layer, it’s helped nearly 10 million people get critical information about COVID-19 right from Google Maps,” the company said in a statement.

The first feature introduced by the company is inclusive of the ability to see more COVID-19 information about a region. This means users can also access quick links to COVID resources from local authorities along with checking case load. The second feature will offer live information regarding crowding in public transport. Those who are cautious can choose to keep their distance from crowded public transport- including buses, trains or subway lines. This means Google Maps will provide information based on real-time feedback from Google Maps users across countries. The two features will be introduced for both Android and iOS.

Meanwhile, users can also keep a tap on the live status of takeout and delivery orders. The feature will allow users to check the timings for food arrival, or when to head out to pick it up. The company has decided to rollout this feature on Android and iOS for Indian market along with Brazil, Australia, Germany, Canada, and the US.