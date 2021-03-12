  • MORE MARKET STATS

Google Maps update will let you ‘draw’ missing roads, rename them and more

March 12, 2021 5:47 PM

The company is adding a new feature through which users can add missing roads and realign them according to their discretion or for other users.

You will soon get to draw and make amendments on Google Maps. The company is adding a new feature through which users can add missing roads and realign them according to their discretion or for other users.

Google called the new feature “drawing” but it is similar to using the line tool in Microsoft Paint. The experience also helps to rename, realign or delete incorrect names. The updated tool will be made available in more than 80 countries over the coming months.

With this new feature, navigation will be made easier as users can make corrections like fixing a road’s name or its direction and not just typing the road’s name and submitting the information to Google like it was earlier.

However, in either way, Google will be screening your suggestions to make sure they are accurate before making the changes to the map. Google will also caution you against some corrections like marking a bike path as a road to draw a road that can hurt a person. It will take seven days for Google to review the suggestion and make the correction reflect on the map.

Google Maps will also have a “photo updates” feature in future using which users can share small details about a place and add images of a location as well so that a person adding that place as his destination can check it out before going there through photos with text snippets others have submitted.

