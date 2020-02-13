Google Maps turns 15, gets a new look and features

People have saved more than 6.5 billion places on Google Maps

Internet behemoth Google has given a fresh look to its highly popular Google Maps app for Android and iOS that gives users everything they need at their fingertips with five easy-to-access tabs: Explore, Commute, Saved, Contribute and Updates. Dane Glasgow, vice-president of Product, Google Maps, said, “In 2005, we set out to map the world. Since then we’ve pushed the limits of what a map can do: from helping you easily navigate from point A to B, to helping you explore and get things done in the world. With more than 1 billion people turning to Google Maps to see and explore the world, we’re celebrating our 15th birthday with a new look and product updates based on consumer feedback.”

Here’s a brief look at the five easy-to-access tabs:

Explore: Looking for a place nearby to grab lunch, enjoy live music or play arcade games? In the Explore tab, you’ll find information, ratings, reviews and more for about 200 million places around the world, including local restaurants, nearby attractions and city landmarks.

Commute: Whether you’re traveling by car or public transit, the Commute tab is there to make sure you’re on the most efficient route. Set up your daily commute to get real-time traffic updates, travel times and suggestions for alternative routes.

Saved: People have saved more than 6.5 billion places on Google Maps – from the new bakery across town to the famous restaurant on your upcoming vacation. Now you can view all of these spots in one convenient place, as well as find and organise plans for an upcoming trip and share recommendations based on places you’ve been.

Contribute: Hundreds of millions of people each year contribute information that helps keep Google Maps up to date. With the new Contribute tab, you can easily share local knowledge, such as details about roads and addresses, missing places, business reviews and photos. Each contribution goes a long way in helping others learn about new places and decide what to do.

Updates: The new Updates tab provides you with a feed of trending, must-see spots from local experts and publishers, like The Infatuation. In addition to discovering, saving and sharing recommendations with your network, you can also directly chat with businesses to get questions answered.

“Our five tabs provide easier access to everything you need in Google Maps. We’re also updating our look with a new Google Maps icon that reflects the evolution we’ve made mapping the world,” Glasgow said.