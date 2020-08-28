Google Maps Saved tab can now help people identify, remember places they often visit

The Recently saved carousel lets you see freshly added locations faster than before without entering any list. — location has a cover picture, name, and definition. (Reuters file image)

Google Maps has introduced a new ‘Saved’ tab featuring carousels instead of top tabs, the company said in a blog post. The view of the carousel includes Recently saved as the first choice, followed by saved Nearby, Visited, and then Your lists. This update began rolling out for Google Maps yesterday, August 26, as per Google. The search giant said this would make identifying and remembering the places that mean the most to you “easier.”

According to Google’s blog post, the Saved tab has been updated to make it easier to access your saved locations, locations recently visited, and more. The Saved tab at the bottom before the update displayed Lists, Names, Reservations, Following, Visited, and Maps in the form of tabs that can be swiped through. The Saved tab after the update shows carousels for the above-listed options.

The Recently saved carousel lets you see freshly added locations faster than before without entering any list. — location has a cover picture, name, and definition. The Nearby saved section displays all the saved places in a carousel that is sorted by size, near your spot. This only works when Google Maps permission to locate is allowed, the blog pointed out.

The segment Visited also includes the enablement of the location history. It lets you “remember the places that you were and the routes that you took.” These places are grouped by time, location, area, or country. Lastly, the updated Saved tab on Google Maps shows Your lists where you can see the memorable or significant place lists that you saved. You may make the list private, shared, or public and give it a definition and name.

According to Google, the modified Saved tab began rolling out on Wednesday but we couldn’t see it on any of our Android devices or iOS apps.