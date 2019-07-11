Google Maps now shows restaurant offers, gets redesigned features

Google has said that it has used machine learning to identify the top recommendations for these categories in every city. (File photo | AP)

Google Maps is now receiving three India-centric features to increase user engagement. On July 11, Google announced in a blog, posted by Krish Vitaldevara, Director, Google Maps, and Chandu Thota, Director, Google Maps, that it is launching a re-designed ‘India-inspired’ Explore tab, a brand new ‘For You’ option, and dining offers with deals.

In a bid to offer new ‘experiences’ for its users, the tech giant has focussed on a city’s popular spots for those looking to find new things to do in their area.

The ‘India-inspired’ Explore Tab

While the Explore tab has already been launched, Google Maps has re-designed the one-tap feature that offers suggestions on dining and events among other things to do on the area being explored. However, focussing on local neighborhoods and communities as per Indian user behaviour, Maps have improved the layout, especially to add more to the visual browsing experience.

The company has introduced seven shortcuts which can be accessed from the Explore tab which include restaurants, ATMs, offers, shopping, hotels, medical shops and petrol pumps.

Google has said that it has used machine learning to identify the top recommendations for these categories in every city.

Apart from these, Indian users will now be able to explore other popular spots in their city with the help of the arrow option which sits adjacent to “Explore Nearby”. It is espcially helpful when one is travelling.

For You Tab

Those new to the city can now have it easier exploring new cafes and happening places in their neighbourhood.

Using For You tab will allow users to find new restaurants, trending places, and personalized (personalised) suggestions. The blog post notes that the feature is user specific and will cater to their interest.

Besides, the feature also brings the ‘Your Match’ score, which makes use of machine learning to suggest restaurants users have previously rated and places you have visited by matching them with the other places that are likely to be of interest to users.

Those unfamiliar with the feature can choose the neighbourhood they are interested in the first time they use so that personalized and relevant content appears with time.

In addition, users can ‘follow’ a business and receive business updates, news on various events and stay updated on new offers posted by them in the ‘For You’ tab itself. The app will also also suggest other businesses similar to the merchants users have followed in the past. It is to be noted that all these interests are user-specific and are inferred by Google itself.

The company has said that the feature will continue to improve over time, possibly hinting at new improvements to the feature.

Offers Tab

With Google Maps, users will not only get dining options but will also be able to find new offers or deals.

The Google Maps now shows an Offers section where users can get deals and use them at restaurants. However, it must be noted that the feature has been rolled out across top 11 metros for now. Users can tap the ‘Offers’ in the Explore tab or simply use filter for the restaurants with offers.

Google in its blog said that the feature has been launched in partnership with EazyDiner. So far, there 4,000 restaurants wherein users can find new deals. The company is soon planning to add more categories and partners.