Google Maps gets more Indian with three new features, now tells you autorickshaw fare

Search engine giant Google has time and again come up with a number of India specific features on Google Maps in the past. In what can be termed as good news for commuters in India, the company has announced three new features in Google Maps. While the first one informs of the approximate time while travelling by bus, after taking traffic status into account, another one tells how much an autorickshaw ride will cost. For train journeys, including metro travels, the commuters can check real-time train running status, including delays. Also, a mixed-mode navigation option has been introduced. This feature will help to find out the best route by suggesting the users when they may use auto-rickshaw while on a journey. Information on real-time bus travel With the help of Google Maps, travellers will be able to know the delay they might face while in a bus journey, with the help of live traffic status of the route being taken. If a delay is expected, commuters will see a message in red colour. This will help the commuter know about how time the travel will extend due to heavy traffic. However, in case of no delay, commuters will see the time of travel in green text. Navigation for auto-rickshaw This feature will be of great use for those who need to switch between bust and auto or metro and auto. It will help users to know when a commuter must take an auto or at what station he or she should get down to take the three-wheeler. The fare of travel via an autorickshaw will also be shown. Train status The feature will inform commuters of the live status of a train and find out whether it is on the right time or getting delayed. The feature will, however, work only in case of a long distance train journey. The feature was developed in coordination with 'Where is my Train' app that Google acquired in 2018.