Google Maps’ new feature shows arrival time, real-time updates for Delhi DTC buses, check details

The company at the time of the launch of the feature said that more such initiatives are in the offing for improving public transport in other cities.

In a positive development for Delhites, Google Maps has released a new real-time bus service information feature. The new feature will equip the bus passengers in the city with the latest status and arrival time of their bus at the bus stop. Many times, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) city buses get stuck in traffic forcing the clueless passengers to wait at the bus stop for hours. With the new feature of the Google maps, passengers will be able to track their buses on their smartphone and plan their commutation schedule. Google Maps is reported to have got in touch with Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi, Lepton Software in addition to the Transport department of the Delhi government to develop the latest feature.

Elaborating on the usability of the new feature, the company said that the feature will not only inform passengers about the suitable bus in accordance with the searcher destination but also inform them about the exact arrival time of the bus. Among additional features, the feature will inform the passengers about the estimated time their journey to a particular destination will take along with notifying if the bus is running on its schedule or otherwise. Moreover, just like the Google Maps updates the directions in accordance with the change in traffic and other conditions on the path of the destination.

How to use new Google Maps feature

1. Users should open Google Maps on their android or iOS device.

2. After opening the Google Maps, users should enter their destination and their current location.

3. Upon entering their destination and source location, users will need to tap ‘transit’ icon which will show time, bus numbers, pathways to the destination and real-time information.

4. Passengers can tap on one of the listed routes and other bus-stops on their route. Once the user has tapped on the listed bus-stops, the feature will show arrival time for different buses at the chosen bus stop.

The company at the time of the launch of the feature said that more such initiatives are in the offing for improving public transport in other cities.