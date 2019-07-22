Google Maps makes it easier to discover local places

Users can now explore popular neighbourhoods in their city by simply tapping the arrow beside “Explore Nearby” and making a selection.

Google Maps has introduced three new features available to Indian users: a redesigned, India-inspired Explore tab, a new For You experience, and dining Offers that will help users explore areas they are likely to enjoy, offering suggestions tailored to their tastes. The ‘Explore’ tab has been a one-tap route to getting suggestions on dining, events, and things to do in the area being viewed in Google Maps. Now, based on top queries and the way people interact with Google Maps in India, seven new shortcuts have been added to the Explore tab: restaurants, petrol pumps, ATMs, offers, shopping, hotels, and chemists. Using machine learning, Google Maps automatically identifies the top suggestions across these categories in every city.

Users can now explore popular neighbourhoods in their city by simply tapping the arrow beside “Explore Nearby” and making a selection. Apart from exploring their own city, users can also look up other Indian cities by searching the city name—an easy way to get up to speed before you travel!

The ‘For You’ tab serves users information on new restaurants, trending places, and personalised recommendations tailored to their interests. This feature uses the ‘Your Match’ score, which uses machine learning to combine what Google Maps knows about millions of places with the information a user has added like restaurants rated, cuisines liked, and places visited. The first time a user launches this feature she can select areas/localities she is interested in, and get more relevant recommendations over time. Users can now also follow a business and get relevant updates, news on events and stay on top of offers they post to the ‘For You’ tab. The feature will also recommend other businesses based on merchants a user follows. The For You tab offers a simple, assistive experience to help discover the city with a single tap – and it will continue to improve over time.

Furthermore, Google Maps is launching an ‘Offers’ section where users can find deals and claim them at restaurants across the top 11 Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Hyderabad.