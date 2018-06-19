Google Maps junks this major feature from app: Here’s how it will affect you

Google has killed off the Uber integration from its Maps app

In a surprising move, Google has killed off the Uber integration from its Maps app. Available as an embedded add-on, the Uber booking service could be availed within the Google Maps under the Cabs tab. The feature allowed the Google Maps users to quickly book the desired Uber cab without having to leave the app, given they are already signed into it. That said, Uber’s in-app booking service is no longer available on Google Maps.

Last year, Google introduced the integration of Uber to book cabs from within the Maps while checking the route and ETAs or ETDs. The cabs are a part of a separate tab, located on the extreme right next to the Walk tab. In India, the Google Maps users could book Uber cabs directly inside the app, however, for Ola and Meru cabs, they had to separately open the apps after getting the fare estimate right from Google Maps.

The Uber in-app booking service has been pulled down, wherein the users could book the cabs directly from Google Maps. Google Maps began showing the fare estimates for Uber rides, similar to the Ola and Meru rides. Google has noted in its support page, as spotted by Android Police, “You can no longer book Uber rides directly in Google Maps.” However, the company did not provide any information on the reasons behind the move, or what could possibly have been the cause for the removal of Uber services.

This new development seems to have affected both Android and iOS users. The report suggests that the Google Maps for iOS had removed the Uber in-app booking feature last summer. However, a teardown of the Google Maps Android APK file (version 9.72) as of February this year, had the feature intact. Both Google and Uber haven’t come out clear on this announcement yet.