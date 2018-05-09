Google Maps is solving biggest problem of choosing best place to hangout; here’s how

Google Maps will roll out to the Android users, as well as iOS users

Google Maps is getting new features to allow a more immersive experience including an Augmented Reality mode, a new For You tab, and a revamped Explore tab among others at the Google I/O 2018. The new features offer local suggestions and recommendations to the Maps users based on the location. Besides, Google Maps will now allow a user to ask his/her friends to vote for the best spot to visit or hang out among a list of many.

The new Google Maps will roll out to the Android users, as well as iOS users, globally in the coming months, Google announced at the conference.

Here are all the features of Google Maps and how they will work:

AR Mode

Google Maps is getting the AR mode for navigations in real-time. The AR Mode will replace the conventional signs such as arrows to more visually appealing animations in the AR mode, however, unlike the traditional navigation, the AR Mode will require the camera of the phone to be pointed in the walking direction. There will be overlays of AR objects suggesting the popular spots, restaurants, ATMs, public stores in the navigation camera as the user moves in the direction of the destination.

Read more: Google I/O 2018: Artificial Intelligence is happening to Gmail, Photos, and more

Moreover, there will now be a virtual guide in the form of an animal (a fox, maybe?) during the entire navigation. The new AR mode is the Street View navigation that uses the camera of the phone for the 3D rendering of AR objects and things. Google said that the AR Mode requires more than just the GPS system on the phone, and leverages a new technology called Virtual Positional System or VPS that help Maps identify the surroundings.

New Explore

Google Maps is refreshing the Explore tab to offer better suggestions that are tailored based on the location. The new tab will also show local events and activities crowdsourced from other people who have been to those places and the local guides. Google Maps will additionally show any offers and deals from the local businesses in your area to visit them.

Read more: Top Android P features that are arriving on your phone

For You

Google Maps is introducing a new For You tab that will show the customised suggestions on the nearby restaurant or other trending places in the local area. Users can catch up on what’s happening in their area that will meet their preferences. Google uses Machine Learning to learn the spots and places a user visits and then offers likewise suggestions.

Group Planning

Google Maps for the first time is minimising what confuses the users most when they have to make a plan to hang out but end up finalising nay. Maps will let a user create a shortlist of all the places that he/she thinks are worth checking out and then share it with friends so that they can approve them, in addition to adding their own chosen spots.