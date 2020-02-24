Google making major changes to Android 11! To add features to counter fake news, fraudulent apps; Check details

The pre-release enables customers to test-drive the features of the operating system before they are actually made available in the market.

Google’s latest mobile phone operating system Android 11 will be out by the end of this year but the scheduled pre-release of Android 11 has generated a lot of excitement. The pre-release of the operating system is meant to guide the application developers to mould their applications according to the interface of the new operating system. However, it is not only the app developers and companies who look forward to the pre-release as lots of avid customers want to experience the new interface first-hand. The pre-release also enables customers to test-drive the features of the operating system before they are actually made available in the market. But as is the case with any test-drive, some glitches may occur as the operating system still remains in the developing stage. After incorporating the feedback shared by the developers, Android 11 will be taken to perfection without any glitches.

As far as the features of the latest entrant in the Android series, CNET has reported that Google seems to be pulling out all the stops to make its customers experience most seamless and convenient. With the specter of fake news and apps exploiting customers’ data for their nefarious designs, the company is going to enhance the privacy features. In Android 10, users had the option to control what permissions they want to give to varied applications installed on their phones. Android 11 will give a flexible feature of granting temporary one-time permission to various applications. In the age of more and more automation, manually unlocking and operating your mobile phone has become passe. More reliance will be put on the use of the biometrics like fingerprints, face, and iris for various users, adds the CNET report. App developers will have the liberty to put to use the high-speed 5G internet to provide ultra-fast and high resolution streaming of videos. Plans are afoot for the rolling out of 5G services around the world with cheaper handsets and data tariffs being mulled by the companies to target the large markets.

The report further states that the Android operating system will also be equipped to handle different types of screens that are available on different devices, be it foldable screens, waterfall screens or the pinch hole screens. Bubble chat features will continue with more sophistication and without earth-shattering sound and vibrations, users would be able to reply to their chat groups with the help of bubble chat features. The sound vibrations will also remain muted while the phone’s camera is being used to click photographs. The feature will ensure unhurried, calmly clicked photographs that will stand out, CNET says.