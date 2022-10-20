Google lock screen widgets now officially available for all iOS 16 users

Google announced the rollout of Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16 last month. After much anticipation, Google has officially announced its new iOS 16 lock screen widgets. Similar to iOS 16 widgets, they will provide its users will all the information and only Google-based app shortcuts can be added to the lock screen.



The new lock screen Widgets will help iPhone users access some of Google’s important features like Maps, Search, Lens and more direct from the lock screen. For example- if you add an app shortcut for Gmail, you will be able to see all your emails in your box right. Similarly, the Google Maps widget will help you with navigation with just a single tap.

With Drive widgets, you can access all your files stored on your Google Drive. Open a suggested Drive file or your starred files and folders with a single tap.



By adding the Google Chrome app widget, you will be able to search for something, even make a search with your voice and open Incognito mode from the lock screen.

While Google has made the availability official, the rollout will happen in the coming weeks.



Additionally, Google has also included some entertainment widgets. By adding the YouTube Home Screen widget, you will be able to watch videos and search for a video right just a single tap.



In order to start using these Google widgets, make sure that your iPhone runs the latest version of iOS and that all your Google apps are updated.

Apart from this update, Google Meet users will soon get a host of new features which will include automatic framing, speech transcriptions, and in-room meeting participants. All these features will be available from October 24.

