Google Lens is getting new education features to help students with their homework; details

For the students of this digital generation, Google has been an ever so reliant friend.

Taking the role it has played so far for students to the next level, Google has announced that it will launch an educational tool to enable students in interactive learning. The world leader among search engines has rolled out a Google Lens Education Mode which will allow students to click images of the problems they seek the help of and get answers to those questions. Students can turn to Google Search for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) homework, which will connect them to potential explanations, providing a step-by-step breakdown of complex math equations and detailed information on the underlying concepts.

“At Google, we’re honoured to work on tools that lighten the load for teachers, school leaders, families, and especially the students who have navigated learning from home with grace and resilience,” Google said in a blog post.

The move to introduce Google Lens mode for education and STEM is part of the broader Google for Education initiative of the company called ‘The Anywhere College’, that brings 50 new apps through Meet, Classroom, G Suite, and other products. Google Lens along with Google’s Socratic software will help students to find out the answers to questions by scanning. Socratic and Lens will provide easy access to useful results such as step-by-step instructions and comprehensive descriptions that will help solve the problem and provide a deeper understanding of key concepts. Students will now be able to imagine STEM concepts; using compatible Android and iOS apps, they will see 3D content looking for about 100 STEM concepts.

