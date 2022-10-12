Google launches three new Chromebooks for cloud gaming after killing Stadia

Google has announced the launch of three new Chromebooks built specifically for cloud gaming in partnership with Acer, Asus and Lenovo days after killing its cloud gaming-focused Stadia service. The laptops are named Acer Chromebook 516 GE, Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip and Ideapad Gaming Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE, Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip and Ideapad Gaming Chromebook: Pricing, availability

Google has mentioned that all three gaming Chromebooks will be available for purchase from October. At the moment, it is still not clear in which regions the three gaming laptops will be available in.

The company has not yet revealed the pricing of the three laptops either.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE, ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip and Ideapad Gaming Chromebook: Specifications

All three laptops come with 120Hz + high-resolution screens, RGB keyboard on select models with anti-ghosting capabilities, in addition to WiFi 6 or 6E.

Google says it has partnered with Nvidia to bring GeForce Now’s highest performance RTX 3080 tier to these Chromebooks.

Google claims these laptops can stream games such as Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Crysis 3 Remastered and many others at up to 1600p resolution and 120 frames per second.

Google has also partnered with Microsoft which brings Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to these laptops over the web. Xbox games like Forza Horizon 5, Grounded and Microsoft Flight Simulator can be accessed through Xbox Game Pass subscription.

In total, all three Chromebooks will be supporting three cloud platforms, which will include Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), Nvidia GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna.

Hardware specs include up to Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM.

