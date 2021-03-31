Google launches Stack app to scan, store and organise important documents for Android users

The app has been launched for Android users and can be downloaded free- without any in-app purchases. Image: Area120

Google has come up with its own application Stack that will allow users to scan documents. Rolled out via the company’s in-house incubator, Area 120, the app is expected to help people digitize their documents, receipts along with other papers. What’s the best part about this app is that people will no longer have to worry about saving and safety of the document as the app will automatically save all the scanned documents to Google Drive, much like the name of the app suggests- stack.

According to the company, the app can easily scan a range of differently sized documents and this can include shopping receipts, bills and IDs. All these documents are converted into PDFs and seamlessly organized. The app with the help of AI technology can organise according to the important information from within the file.

The app has been launched for Android users and can be downloaded free- without any in-app purchases. As per the feedback the company receives, it will take decisions regarding whether to roll out Stack to more platforms, like iOS.

Meanwhile, when Android users take a photo of a document, the app will name the document on its own and “stack” it into the correct category. These categories include Bills, Banking, IDs, Insurance, Medical, Receipts, Tax, Travel, Work, Vehicles, Pet, Legal, House and Immigration. Multiple documents can be added to these categories and the full text of the documents can be searched. In fact, the app also allows users to mark some scans that are the most important so that it can be accessed quickly.

If documents are bill and payment related, Stack has been designed to identify key information from within these documents and will inform users about the bill due dates and total amount due.

According to the company, the documents on the app can be secured by either your fingerprint or face scan.