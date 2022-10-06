Google launches Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2 chip in India; price starts at Rs 59,999

Google has launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India today alongside global markets. These are the first set of flagship Pixel phones to launch in the country since Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, so it’s fair to say, they’ve been a long time coming.

Both phones are largely similar to their predecessor models— Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – in terms of specs and styling, but they’re getting the added boost of Google’s second-generation Tensor chip or Tensor G2 that brings notable upgrades to AI/ML tasks making them faster, more efficient, and secure. Naturally, it’s tagging along some new photography chops, too.

Google Pixel 7 price in India is set at Rs 59,999 while the Pixel 7 Pro will set you back by Rs 84,999. Going by the history of these phones in India, Google has priced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro quite aggressively (globally they’re launching at the same price as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, that is, $599 and $899, respectively). You can pre-order them starting today itself from Flipkart and shipping starts October 13.

GOOGLE PIXEL 7, PIXEL 7 PRO SPECS, FEATURES

Let’s talk specs. As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are mostly the same as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as far as core specs (except for maybe the processor) and design are concerned. There are some differences, though.

The Pixel 7 is a bit smaller at 6.3-inch (versus the 6.4-inch Pixel 6) and Google says it has smaller bezels. The resolution (1080p) and refresh rate (90Hz) are being carried over from the last gen. The Pixel 7 Pro has the same 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Google claims both displays can get up to 25 percent brighter than before. You also get face unlock, in this generation, in addition to an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Google is pairing the Tensor G2 chip with 8 gigs of RAM in the Pixel 7 and 12 gigs of RAM in Pixel 7 Pro. Both phones run Android 13 and are guaranteed to get 5 years of security updates (though Samsung is still beating Google when it comes to Android version updates by promising 4 major OS versus 3 in case of Pixel 7 ad 7 Pro).

Camera hardware is same as before mostly, which is to say that the Pixel 7 Pro has three cameras on the back. There’s a 50MP main sensor (Samsung GN1) behind an f/1.85 aperture lens, a 12MP sensor behind an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide-angle lens (with a wider field of view though at 125-degrees versus 114-degrees in the 6 Pro and autofocus which brings dedicated macro capabilities, too), and another 48MP sensor sitting behind an f/3.5 aperture telephoto lens for up to 5x optical zoom (up from 4x in 6 Pro). The Pixel 7 has the same wide and ultrawide cameras as the Pixel 7 Pro minus the telephoto. Both phones have a 10.8MP front camera.

As is usually the case with every new Pixel, Google is introducing a bunch of new camera-centric features “exclusive” to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. You get a Cinematic Blur video mode for seemingly more professional-looking bokeh effect in videos and Photo Unblur which uses machine learning to give you clearer photos which otherwise would have some blur due to camera shake or subject motion— this works in Google Photos which is to say you can use the feature to unblur stuff in existing photos, too. Google says Night Sight, which is its version of night mode, will be twice as fast in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Elsewhere, while the Pixel 7 comes in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colourways with “new zirconia-blasted aluminium”, the Pixel 7 Pro comes in Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel with a polished aluminium frame. Both phones are rated for “24-hour plus” battery life and support 30W fast wired and wireless charging like before.

Stay tuned for our full reviews of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro coming soon.

