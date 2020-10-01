Google launches Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, dual cameras and 5G support

Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are not coming to India.

Google launched the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a, its first batch of 5G-ready phones last night during its fall hardware virtual event. And before you ask, Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are not coming to India. The vanilla Pixel 4a is coming though – sometime in October. Regardless, there’s always an air of excitement ahead of every Pixel launch (even though Google is bad at keeping its hardware a secret) especially around the camera elements and the same holds true for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G as well.

As expected, the Pixel 5 is Google’s flagship phone for 2020 while the Pixel 4a tries to bring similar experiences at an even more affordable price tag. “Affordability” seems to be the keyword this year as this is the first time Google isn’t competing in the highest-end segment through its flagship phone. Instead it is choosing to operate in the mid-range segment. Another big change is that Google’s new Pixel phones, primarily the Pixel 5, are not as dramatic as their predecessors that came with features like motion sensing. Instead Google is choosing to focus on the fundamentals.

Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G cameras

Like making the Pixel camera(s) supposedly even better. Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have the same cameras – two on the back and one inside a punch hole cutout on the front. The rear camera setup includes the tried and tested (and also, sort of aging) 12MP dual-pixel main camera (Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.7 aperture) with optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization. This is paired with a 16MP ultra wide-angle camera with a 107-degree field-of-view. On the front, both phones come with an 8MP camera.

Google Pixel 5

Hallmark Pixel camera features like smart HDR+ technology with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities and fused video stabilization are all retained. And like always, Google is adding a few more to the list. Launching alongside the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are an all-new “Portrait Light” mode that lets you adjust the lighting in portrait shots and “Cinematic Pan” that allows for “super-smooth panning that’s inspired by the equipment used in Hollywood movies.”

Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G rest of the hardware

There are major differences between both phones when it comes to core hardware – and design. Google says the Pixel 5 is made of “100% recycled aluminum enclosure.” It has a 6-inch 1080p+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. There’s 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Pixel 5 is also IPX8-certified which means that it can survive accidental splashes of water. It has stereo speakers but no headphone jack. The whole thing is fueled by a 4.080mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Pixel 5 also supports wireless charging.

The Pixel 4a 5G on the other hand is made of “soft touch” polycarbonate. It has a 6.2-inch 1080p+ OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There’s 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It has stereo speakers and also a headphone jack. The phone is further backed by a 3,885mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Pixel 4a

Both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor with integrated X52 modem bringing 5G support to them. The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be the first Google Pixel phones to ship with Android 11 software. Like other Google Pixel phones, they also get a promise of 3-year software support (both main and security updates). Rounding of the package are stereo speakers and Google’s Titan M security chip.

Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G prices

The Pixel 5 will be available in the US from October 5 at a price of $699 (roughly Rs 51,400). The Pixel 4a 5G will cost $499 (roughly Rs 36,700) though an exact date of availability is yet to be announced.