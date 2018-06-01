Google launches Neighbourly app

Tech giant Google today launched an app ‘Neighbourly’ that aims to help people source local information from their neighbours.

Tech giant Google today launched an app ‘Neighbourly’ that aims to help people source local information from their neighbours. Developed by the Next Billion Users team, the beta version of the app has been rolled out in Mumbai for smartphones users (Android Jelly Bean and higher). The app makes it easy for people to ask questions and find answers that are relevant locally, the company said.

Introducing Neighbourly, a new app by Google that helps you find local answers and keep up with your neighbourhood. The beta version is available today in Mumbai. If you’re in a different city, join the waitlist. Get it at https://t.co/ijKus56WWd #IAmNeighbourly pic.twitter.com/bEDtn6V2bp — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 31, 2018

“In our research, we’ve found that most of life happens within a 1 km radius of where you live, so we wanted to create a new experience for neighbours to benefit from the collective knowledge inside their neighbourhoods,” Josh Woodward, Group Product Manager in Google’s Next Billion Users team, said.