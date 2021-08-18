Google launches long-awaited Pixel Buds A-Series in India, prices start at Rs 9,999

The earphones will be available from August 25 across Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq

Google has finally announced the India launch of its latest True Wireless (TWS) Earphones — Google Pixel Buds A-series. The A-series is Google’s first TWS earphone in India, having been launched in the United States in June.

The earphones are an affordable version of the Pixel Buds TWS earbuds launched last year. Google has priced the Pixel Buds A-series in India at Rs 9,999. The earphones will be available from August 25 across Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq.

The Pixel Buds A-series comes with the standard Pixel Buds 12-mm drivers. It is also being touted to deliver combined battery backup of up to 24 hours that includes the charging case, which is also similar to its higher-priced sibling.

However, Google has tried to reduce costs in certain areas. The Pixel Buds A-series does not support wireless charging or swiping controls for volume level adjustments. It also doesn’t have the Attention Alerts feature that reduces volumes when users need to listen to surrounding sounds.

The A-series’ other specifications include sweat and water resistance rated at IPX4 and passive noise reduction. The earphones also use beamforming microphones that reduce outside noise to let users focus on the voice during calls. Users can also use the microphone to call Google Assistant — similar to the Google Pixel Buds launched last year. Features such as real-time translation in over 40 languages when paired with a Google Pixel smartphone or a device running Android 6.0 or later have also been included in the earbud.

The Pixel Buds A-series has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. While a full recharge provides a run time of up to 24 hours, the quick charge function enables users to charge the earbuds for usage of up to three hours in just 15 minutes.